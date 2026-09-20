Constipation : les conseils santé de Keur Baye Seck Bio

Rédigé par Lat Soukabé Fall le Mardi 22 Septembre 2026 à 00:23 | Lu 34 fois

La constipation est un trouble digestif fréquent qui peut provoquer ballonnements, douleurs abdominales et inconfort au quotidien. Dans cette émission, Keur Baye Seck Bio partage des conseils et des solutions naturelles pour favoriser un transit régulier et aider à soulager la constipation.

Lat Soukabé Fall