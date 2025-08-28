THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 3O AOUT AU 06 SEPTEMBBRE 2025
- Mayata Ndiaye : Tél : 33 951 84 33 Hlm Thialy route de Mont-Rolland après Collège Saint Gabriel
- Lamp Fall : Tél : 33 951 47 63, Médina Fall Tally Keur Cheikh prolongé
- Champs de Courses : Tél : 33 952 03 63, Angle Laobé Diamaguène
- Rahmane Grand Standing : Tél 33 951 08 08, Grand Standing Station EDK face Route Nationale N°1
- Téranga : Tél : 33 951 26 27, Quartier Carrière en face Clinique Sagesse
- Sainte Marie : Tél : 33 951 13 43, Fahu Keur Naarby arrêt Djakarta