Menu
L'Actualité au Sénégal

THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 3O AOUT AU 06 SEPTEMBBRE 2025


Rédigé le Samedi 30 Août 2025 à 11:04 | Lu 39 fois Rédigé par



THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 3O AOUT AU 06 SEPTEMBBRE 2025

THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 3O AOUT AU 06 SEPTEMBBRE 2025
  • Mayata Ndiaye : Tél : 33 951 84 33 Hlm Thialy route de Mont-Rolland après Collège Saint Gabriel
  • Lamp Fall : Tél : 33 951 47 63, Médina Fall Tally Keur Cheikh prolongé
  • Champs de Courses : Tél : 33 952 03 63, Angle Laobé Diamaguène
  • Rahmane Grand Standing : Tél 33 951 08 08, Grand Standing Station EDK face Route Nationale N°1
  • Téranga : Tél : 33 951 26 27, Quartier Carrière en face Clinique Sagesse
  • Sainte Marie : Tél : 33 951 13 43, Fahu Keur Naarby arrêt Djakarta



Nouveau commentaire :


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 23 Août 2025 - 15:57 Pharmacie de Garde à Thiès

Vendredi 15 Août 2025 - 22:37 THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 16 AU 23 AOUT 2025

Thiesinfo, Copyright Juin 2007 - Propulsé par Seyelatyr: Tel 775312579.
Service Commercial: 772150237 - Email: seyelatyr@hotmail.com
Accès membres | Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Inscription au site | Tags