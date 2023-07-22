Menu

THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 22 AU 29 JUILLET 2023

Samedi 22 Juillet 2023
Rédigé par le Samedi 22 Juillet 2023 à 13:31 | Lu 13 fois

THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 22 AU 29 JUILLET 2023
Autres articles
Lamp Fall : Tél : 33 951 47 63, Médina Fall Tally Keur Cheikh prolongé
Champs de Courses : Tél : 33 952 03 63, Angle Laobé Diamaguène
Rahmane Grand Standing : Tél 33 951 08 08, Grand Standing Station EDK face Route Nationale N°1
Téranga : Tél : 33 951 26 27, Quartier Carrière en face Clinique Sagesse
Sainte Marie : Tél : 33 951 13 43, Fahu Keur Naarby arrêt Djakarta
Mayata Ndiaye : Tél : 33 951 84 33 Hlm Thialy route de Mont-Rolland après Collège Saint Gabriel

 
Lu 13 fois


Nouveau commentaire :

Menu
Menu
Petites annonces Réseau Social Contact
Vidéo à la Une
Interrogé par Maimouna Ndour DG de la 7TV sur l'Affaire Cadior Glace, le Maire de Thiès fait des révélations
Publié par SEYELATYR le 18/07/2023 à 23:12 | 0 Commentaire
Lire la suite
PHOTO DU JOUR
Le train va siffler durant le Magal de Touba prévu dans moins de 45 jours.

Actualité en audio, Revue de Presse

Contribution: Abdoulaye Diéye, l’homme qui a redoré le blason de l’AIBD (par Faly Wilane)

21/06/2023
Contribution: Abdoulaye Diéye, l’homme qui a redoré le blason de l’AIBD (par Faly Wilane)
Dans un article de presse paru aujourd’hui et mis à la Une du quotidien direct News qui a l’air d’être commandé, des gens tapis dans l’ombre et mal intentionnés cherchent à ternir l’image du...

Une Histoire de Vi@l dans Faits Divers du 14 06 2023

14/06/2023
Une Histoire de Vi@l dans Faits Divers du 14 06 2023

Revue de presse de l'actualité au Sénégal

23/05/2023
Revue de presse de l'actualité au Sénégal
La Politique Sénégalaise en Ébullition : Rumeurs de Troisième Mandat et Polémique autour du Parc de Filao 1. Le Double Souffle du Sénégal  Le Sénégal, cette étoile montante de l'Afrique, est...

Santé

La Napsothérapie : Une approche holistique pour une vie plus saine

21/07/2023
La Napsothérapie : Une approche holistique pour une vie plus saine
La santé est un bien précieux que nous devons chérir. Dans une ère où le stress et l'anxiété sont omniprésents, il est essentiel de trouver des moyens efficaces pour maintenir un équilibre sain entre...

Une sieste est bénéfique pour le cerveau selon des chercheurs

23/06/2023
Une sieste est bénéfique pour le cerveau selon des chercheurs
Selon des chercheurs de l'University College London, trouver régulièrement le temps de faire une petite sieste est bon pour le cerveau et permet de le garder plus gros plus longtemps. 'équipe a...

Publi Reportage

Médina Fall Extension : Le magasin de stockage du commerçant Ngounda Diop cambriolé, 17 sacs d'oignon d'une valeur de 233.750 FCFA emportés par les malfrats

21/06/2023
Médina Fall Extension : Le magasin de stockage du commerçant Ngounda Diop cambriolé, 17 sacs d'oignon d'une valeur de 233.750 FCFA emportés par les malfrats
Les cambrioleurs ont repris du service dans la capitale du rail, précisément dans la commune de Thiès Nord, sur la route qui mène vers le lycée Médina fall. dans la nuit du vendredi 16 au samedi 17...

Habib Niang lance un vibrant appel à la paix à Thiès : la conscientisation comme pilier de stabilité national

03/06/2023
Habib Niang lance un vibrant appel à la paix à Thiès : la conscientisation comme pilier de stabilité national
Habib Niang, figure emblématique du Sénégal, a récemment lancé un appel passionné à la paix depuis la ville de Thiès. Cet appel insiste sur l'importance de la conscientisation des jeunes et des...

People

Awadi, personna non grata dans les instituts français

11/07/2023
Awadi, personna non grata dans les instituts français

Portrait : Sokhna N. Diarra Diouf, l'étoile montante : du Sénégal à la Côte d’Ivoire passant par la France , les USA et le Canada, une fierté africaine

06/07/2023
Portrait : Sokhna N. Diarra Diouf, l'étoile montante : du Sénégal à la Côte d’Ivoire passant par la France , les USA et le Canada, une fierté africaine

L'intervention de Grand Serigne pour l'affaire Cadior Glace / Mairie de Thiès

16/06/2023
L'intervention de Grand Serigne pour l'affaire Cadior Glace / Mairie de Thiès

Manifestations au Sénégal :Le directeur de AIBD Abdoulaye Dieye salut la maturité des Thiessois

10/06/2023
Manifestations au Sénégal :Le directeur de AIBD Abdoulaye Dieye salut la maturité des Thiessois

Tourisme

L'hôtel Riu Baobab : Un joyau du Sénégal

19/05/2023
L'hôtel Riu Baobab : Un joyau du Sénégal
Un touriste raconte son séjour à l'hôtel Riu Baobab. Découvrez l'hôtel Riu Baobab au Sénégal, un joyau de l'hospitalité offrant une expérience unique de détente, de gastronomie et d'aventure....
Cérémonies

Cérémonies

Habib Niang Répond à l'Invitation de Mbaye Dosé à Diakhao Thies

11/07/2023
Habib Niang Répond à l'Invitation de Mbaye Dosé à Diakhao Thies

JOURNEE MEDICAL DAARA THIERNO AHMADOU BA

10/07/2023

CRD Préparatoire Gamou de la Famille de Serigne Ousseynou Djité à Thiés

02/06/2023
CRD Préparatoire Gamou de la Famille de Serigne Ousseynou Djité à Thiés
Thiesinfo TV Thiesinfo TV
Facebook Facebook

Divertissement

Serie Keur Aladji Épisode 15

20/05/2023
Serie Keur Aladji Épisode 15
ANNONCES

Cours d'anglais proposé par le Groupe Performics School Of Business And Technology
Vente de Produits ou Marchandises

Belle Maison à Louer à Médina Fall Extension
Location de Maisons

Vente de Produits
Vente de Produits ou Marchandises

Site Africain
Sport et Culture

Sport

La «Mondialiste» Bissau-Guinéenne Domingas, Devenue Tailleuse De Pierre Pour Vivre

21/07/2023
La «Mondialiste» Bissau-Guinéenne Domingas, Devenue Tailleuse De Pierre Pour Vivre

Culture

Dadju : « Ce qui m’a poussé à me convertir… »

22/07/2023
Dadju : « Ce qui m’a poussé à me convertir… »
Thiesinfo, Copyright Juin 2007 - Propulsé par Seyelatyr Tel 775312579
Accès membres | Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Inscription au site | Tags