Pharmacie de Garde à Thiès
Moussanté : Tél : 33 951 85 92, Marché Moussanté face Total
Parcelloise : Tél : 33 954 12 81, Parcelles Unité 01 face terrain Dioung Cité Lamy
Rond Point Nguinth : Tél : 33 951 24 04, Route de Saint-Louis face stationTotal
Cheikh Ahmet Tidiane Chérif : Tél : 33 954 22 34, Silmang route de Tassette près poste de santé
Mame Maram Diakhaté Seck : Tél : 33 951 27 00, Rond Point Normandie à Grand Thies
