Menu

THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 2 AU 9 SEPTEMBRE 2023

Samedi 2 Septembre 2023
Rédigé par le Samedi 2 Septembre 2023 à 08:45 | Lu 19 fois

THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 2 AU 9 SEPTEMBRE 2023
Autres articles
Lat-Dior : Tél : 33 951 14 37, Rond Point Diakhao
Mame Asta Walo : Tél : 33 951 86 76, Route de Fandène après la boulangerie Keur Issa
Camp : Tél 33 951 12 86, Face camp Tropical
Randoulène : Tél : 77 615 27 36, Carrefour Nietty Kaad, Grand Thiès
            Serigne Saliou Thiam : Tél : 33 954 15 57, Rond Point Mbour 1 près de la boulangerie industrielle
 
Lu 19 fois


Nouveau commentaire :

Menu
Menu
Petites annonces Réseau Social Contact

Actualité en audio, Revue de Presse

Contribution: Abdoulaye Diéye, l’homme qui a redoré le blason de l’AIBD (par Faly Wilane)

21/06/2023
Contribution: Abdoulaye Diéye, l’homme qui a redoré le blason de l’AIBD (par Faly Wilane)
Dans un article de presse paru aujourd’hui et mis à la Une du quotidien direct News qui a l’air d’être commandé, des gens tapis dans l’ombre et mal intentionnés cherchent à ternir l’image du...

Une Histoire de Vi@l dans Faits Divers du 14 06 2023

14/06/2023
Une Histoire de Vi@l dans Faits Divers du 14 06 2023

Revue de presse de l'actualité au Sénégal

23/05/2023
Revue de presse de l'actualité au Sénégal
La Politique Sénégalaise en Ébullition : Rumeurs de Troisième Mandat et Polémique autour du Parc de Filao 1. Le Double Souffle du Sénégal  Le Sénégal, cette étoile montante de l'Afrique, est...

Santé

La grippe : Une lutte annuelle contre un ennemi en constante évolution

27/07/2023
La grippe : Une lutte annuelle contre un ennemi en constante évolution
Voici le même article sous forme de code HTML : ```html La grippe : Une lutte annuelle contre un ennemi en constante évolution body {font-family: Arial, sans-serif;} h1 {color: #333;} h2 {color:...

La Napsothérapie : Une approche holistique pour une vie plus saine

21/07/2023
La Napsothérapie : Une approche holistique pour une vie plus saine
La santé est un bien précieux que nous devons chérir. Dans une ère où le stress et l'anxiété sont omniprésents, il est essentiel de trouver des moyens efficaces pour maintenir un équilibre sain entre...

Publi Reportage

Médina Fall Extension : Le magasin de stockage du commerçant Ngounda Diop cambriolé, 17 sacs d'oignon d'une valeur de 233.750 FCFA emportés par les malfrats

21/06/2023
Médina Fall Extension : Le magasin de stockage du commerçant Ngounda Diop cambriolé, 17 sacs d'oignon d'une valeur de 233.750 FCFA emportés par les malfrats
Les cambrioleurs ont repris du service dans la capitale du rail, précisément dans la commune de Thiès Nord, sur la route qui mène vers le lycée Médina fall. dans la nuit du vendredi 16 au samedi 17...

Habib Niang lance un vibrant appel à la paix à Thiès : la conscientisation comme pilier de stabilité national

03/06/2023
Habib Niang lance un vibrant appel à la paix à Thiès : la conscientisation comme pilier de stabilité national
Habib Niang, figure emblématique du Sénégal, a récemment lancé un appel passionné à la paix depuis la ville de Thiès. Cet appel insiste sur l'importance de la conscientisation des jeunes et des...

People

Awadi, personna non grata dans les instituts français

11/07/2023
Awadi, personna non grata dans les instituts français

Portrait : Sokhna N. Diarra Diouf, l'étoile montante : du Sénégal à la Côte d’Ivoire passant par la France , les USA et le Canada, une fierté africaine

06/07/2023
Portrait : Sokhna N. Diarra Diouf, l'étoile montante : du Sénégal à la Côte d’Ivoire passant par la France , les USA et le Canada, une fierté africaine

L'intervention de Grand Serigne pour l'affaire Cadior Glace / Mairie de Thiès

16/06/2023
L'intervention de Grand Serigne pour l'affaire Cadior Glace / Mairie de Thiès

Manifestations au Sénégal :Le directeur de AIBD Abdoulaye Dieye salut la maturité des Thiessois

10/06/2023
Manifestations au Sénégal :Le directeur de AIBD Abdoulaye Dieye salut la maturité des Thiessois

Tourisme

L'hôtel Riu Baobab : Un joyau du Sénégal

19/05/2023
L'hôtel Riu Baobab : Un joyau du Sénégal
Un touriste raconte son séjour à l'hôtel Riu Baobab. Découvrez l'hôtel Riu Baobab au Sénégal, un joyau de l'hospitalité offrant une expérience unique de détente, de gastronomie et d'aventure....
Cérémonies

Cérémonies

Habib Niang Répond à l'Invitation de Mbaye Dosé à Diakhao Thies

11/07/2023
Habib Niang Répond à l'Invitation de Mbaye Dosé à Diakhao Thies

JOURNEE MEDICAL DAARA THIERNO AHMADOU BA

10/07/2023

CRD Préparatoire Gamou de la Famille de Serigne Ousseynou Djité à Thiés

02/06/2023
CRD Préparatoire Gamou de la Famille de Serigne Ousseynou Djité à Thiés
Thiesinfo TV Thiesinfo TV
Facebook Facebook

Divertissement

Série Keur Aladji

12/08/2023
Série Keur Aladji
ANNONCES

Terrain à Vendre
Vente de Terrains

Cours d'anglais proposé par le Groupe Performics School Of Business And Technology
Vente de Produits ou Marchandises

DAKARACTU
SENEWEB
Site Africain
Sport et Culture

Sport

Coupe du Sénégal: Le Jaraaf décroche son 16 e trophée

28/08/2023
Coupe du Sénégal: Le Jaraaf décroche son 16 e trophée

Culture

Le monde de la culture en deuil: L'acteur dynamique de la série "Golden", Mentor Ba alias ABG est décédé ce matin à Rufisque

17/08/2023
Le monde de la culture en deuil: L'acteur dynamique de la série "Golden", Mentor Ba alias ABG est décédé ce matin à Rufisque
Liste de liens
DAKARACTU
SENEWEB
Site Africain
Thiesinfo, Copyright Juin 2007 - Propulsé par Seyelatyr Tel 775312579
Accès membres | Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Inscription au site | Tags