THIES - PHARMACIES DE GARDE : DU 2 AU 9 SEPTEMBRE 2023

Lat-Dior : Tél : 33 951 14 37, Rond Point Diakhao
Mame Asta Walo : Tél : 33 951 86 76, Route de Fandène après la boulangerie Keur Issa
Camp : Tél 33 951 12 86, Face camp Tropical
Randoulène : Tél : 77 615 27 36, Carrefour Nietty Kaad, Grand Thiès
Serigne Saliou Thiam : Tél : 33 954 15 57, Rond Point Mbour 1 près de la boulangerie industrielle
Mame Asta Walo : Tél : 33 951 86 76, Route de Fandène après la boulangerie Keur Issa
Camp : Tél 33 951 12 86, Face camp Tropical
Randoulène : Tél : 77 615 27 36, Carrefour Nietty Kaad, Grand Thiès
Serigne Saliou Thiam : Tél : 33 954 15 57, Rond Point Mbour 1 près de la boulangerie industrielle