- Keur Massamba Guèye : Tél : 33 904 04 03, Fahu derrière Keur Naarby, Route Ecole La Lumière
- Thierno A. M. Sakho : Tél : 33 951 65 89, Rocade Sud robinet Bagarre Cité Senghor
- Rail : Tél : 33 951 10 71, Avenue Léopold Sédar Senghor
- Mame Diarra Bousso : Tél : 33 951 11 65, Route de Mbour en face Poste de santé Mbour 1
- François Xavier Ndione : Tél : 33 951 46 13, Face hôpital Saint Jean De Dieu
- Keur Mor Diakher : Tél : 33 951 10 45, Avenue Medina Fall angle Mor Diakher face bureau de Poste
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Le Portail de Thiès sur le Web
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COMMENT PERDRE DE L’ARGENT SUR WHATSAPP EN QUELQUES MINUTES : AU CŒUR DES CARTELS MONDIAUX DE L'ARNAQUE QUI CIBLENT LES INTERNAUTES AFRICAINS 31/08/2026 Mont-Rolland : Yves Lamine Ciss lance CAP Sénégal et appelle à « sortir des débats stériles » pour produire et transformer 30/08/2026 Gamou 2026 à Thiès : Ousmane Diagne en tournée dans les familles religieuses, les marabouts saluent le Président Diomaye 25/08/2026 L'artiste Thiessois Modou Faye Tourne un Clip à Abidjan 23/08/2026 Thiès : Mamy Touré lance Kiiraay sur le terrain de la santé 23/08/2026
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Rédigé le Samedi 5 Septembre 2026 à 00:17 | Lu 43 fois Rédigé par Babacar DIOUF
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