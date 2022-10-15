Aïda Ndiongue a tenu une conférence de presse ce vendredi et n’a pas raté d’un iota Aminata Touré dite Mimi. A l’en croire, « comment une personne qui est de surcroit musulmane veuille refuser qu’on accorde l’amnistie à Karim Wade et Khalifa Sall? Mimi est une mauvaise personne. Dans un passé récent, elle était la griotte de Macky Sall et voila que tout d’un coup, Macky Sall est l’anti valeur. Elle est rancunière, méchante et j’en passe », a-t-elle fait savoir.
