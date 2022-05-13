S’ exprimant hier lors de la journée des sapeurs – pompiers, Antoine Félix Diome a assuré que ces actes ne resteront pas impunis. Selon lui, les auteurs seront identifiés, traqués, arrêtés et livrés à la justice.
« Au moment où vous vous dévouez corps et âme pour sauver des vies de personnes que vous ne connaissez pas, au péril de la vôtre, d’autres personnes s’ adonnent à des actes d’un incivisme inqualifiable. Et j’ai en tête la section des câbles du TER qui a mis en danger des centaines de vies humaines », a – t- il déclaré d’un ton ferme.
Poursuivant son inventaire, il a ajouté que « cet acte criminel ne restera pas impuni. L’ Etat poursuivra ses auteurs et les livrera à la justice pour que force reste à la loi. » A noter que le procureur de la République a activé la Section de Recherche pour une enquête « avec toute la diligence requise ».
Le maitre des poursuites a assimilé ces faits à des « actes de terrorisme ».
