La Confédération Africaine de football (CAF) a procédé, vendredi soir au Maroc pays hôte, au tirage au sort de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations (Dames). Le Sénégal loge dans le groupe A. Le tirage ci-dessous. Le premier match se jouera le samedi 02 juillet 2022 au Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah entre les hôtes du Maroc et du Burkina Faso à 21h30 heure locale (21h30 GMT).
