L’affaire Adji Sarr – Ousmane Sonko continue d’occasionner des dégâts collatéraux. Cette fois c’est le journaliste d’investigation Pape Alé Niang qui a été arrêté depuis dimanche passé et placé sous mandat de dépôt . Son dossier fait l’objet d’une information judiciaire au 2 ème cabinet du tribunal de Dakar. Il est envoyé en prison. Son arrestation ne laisse pas indifférent l’ Association de la Presse Locale ( APEL) ,
dirigée par la journaliste Khady Youm. Elle a tenu un point presse cet après-midi pour exiger la libération immédiate et sans condition du journaliste de DakarMatin. Pape Alé Niang peut compter sur le soutien de sa corporation dans la capitale du rail. Pour rappel, il est poursuivi pour appel aux troupes de l’armée à la révolte discrédit sur l’institution militaire, divulgation des documents classés secret – défense, en plus d’un délit de propagation de fausses nouvelles.
1 thought on “Thiès : La presse locale exige la libération de Pape Alé Niang”
