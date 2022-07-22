L’ accident s’est produit ce jeudi 21 juillet vers 15 heures à hauteur du Lac Tanma dans les alentours des communes de Diender, Notto Gouye Diama et Mont Roland, département de Tivaouane. Il s’agit d’un car de transport de marchandises qui est entré en collision avec un camion frigorifique, faisant 5 morts et plusieurs blessés.
À cette occasion, les autorités politiques de la zone des Niayes ont déploré la vétusté de la route , le rétrécissement et l’état défectueux de la route qui sont les causes des accidents dans cette zone.
Ces dernières ont même réclamé l’ érection d’un camp sapeurs-pompiers pour éviter éventuellement les accidents sur cet axe routier .En outre, ils ont suspendu leurs activités politiques pendant 48 heures ( Dendier, Cayar, Pout, Keur Mousseu…) pour partager avec toutes les collectivités territoriales, ainsi que les familles des victimes ce deuil.
megasbg5pzhllp6eurj67viilpphbbwl3adpkpgb4u7plg4sm3epjkyd.onion
http://mega555kf7lsmb54yd6etzginolhxxi4ytdoma2rf77ngq55fhfcnyid.org/
Минобороны РФ впервые показало кадры задействованных на Украине БМПТ «Терминатор»
Минобороны России впервые показало кадры задействованных в специальной военной операции (СВО) на Украине новейших боевых машин поддержки танков (БМПТ) « Терминатор ».
ТАСС
Министерство обороны России показало новые видеокадры о применении российского вооружения в ходе военной спецоперации по защите республик Донбасса.
Российская газета
На распространенном в четверг видео военного ведомства запечатлено техническое обслуживание « Терминаторов » после выполнения задач в ходе СВО.
ТАСС
«В ходе проведения специальной военной операции зенитные ракетные комплексы войсковой противовоздушной обороны круглосуточно продолжают обеспечивать войскам надежную защиту от нападения воздушных объектов противника», – говорится в публикации.
ANNA-News
[url=https://mega-sb.top]megasbex3nqzu6yzclespevhflcl4pet54pqhlljvoam4nut7pt2yfid.onion[/url]
A bevy of job seekers remain dizzied securing a veteran resume companies makes a fitting investment and this is a fitting investigation, so we should first take a look at a drop of of the general codas that saddled with doers which make the contract and muster a on-the-ball knowing resume writer company.
We should kick-off this subject by noticing that the site for an employment network referred to as Ladders, says that delivering a resume authored by a resume help service associated with any encountered job position catalyze that applicant’s capabilities of being selected by 70%. Additionally, uploading a deftly assembled resume to virtually every online working vacancy vacancy will increase the applicant’s percentage of skewering an summit by 31percent.
Bet the farm on it, having a good resume that is backed by a professional resume writing organization registers a shark-toothed -sharp competitive fire to professional level job seekers and also top -level job questers, therefor practically every serious professional resume builder service also engenders powerful and effective social media profiles in addition to golden resumes. Make no mistake about it, having securing a resume that is fittingly -written and properly designed is eternally the most important point of any job hunt, and having an equally impressive Facebook presence is really minimally less mandatory in the scheme of getting employed.
In the end, the stats do not lie, hiring the top excellent professional resume writers attracts measurable good impacts for leaders and professionals which are spelunking through career seas. This rambling is a sterling example of a power-hitting professional resume writing company: [url=https://vikingexecutiveresumeservice.com/our-philosophy/]Executive Resume Writing Service[/url]
[url=http://edxpills.shop/]buy ed meds pills[/url]
[url=https://orderviagra.cyou/]sildenafil 50 mg uk[/url]
Каждому сайту для привлечения трафика нужна индексация страниц в Google, но далеко не все понимают что для этого требуется сделать. Мы готовы решить эту проблему за Вас и помочь всем страницам попасть в индекс поисковиков. Стучите в телеграмм @pokras777, вашим делом займутся профессионалы.
либо в скайп логин pokras7777
RHzs43hgndIpuiSy