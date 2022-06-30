La commission nationale de concertation du croissant lunaire s’est réunie hier pour scruter le croissant lunaire en vue de déterminer la date de célébration de l’Eid El kabir ou Tabaski. Imam oumar Diéne et Cie annoncent que la lune n’a pas été aperçue ”Après avoir recueilli toutes les informations venant de nos représentants qui sont dans les différentes localités du pays, notamment dans les foyers religieux et après de larges concertations en notre sein, la commission a déclaré : Que le croissant lunaire n’a été aperçu dans aucune localité du pays » et que le Vendredi 01 juillet sera le 1er du mois “Zul Hijja, Tabaski.

Par conséquent, le samedi 02 juillet va coïncider avec Arafat donc Dimanche 10 juillet va correspondre à la fête de Tabaski.