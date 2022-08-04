Résultats provisoires de l’élection législative proclamés par la Cour d’Appel de Dakar
✓ Bby:
Suffrages: 1.518.137
Nbre députés: 82
✓ Yewwi:
Suffrages: 1.071.139
Nbre députés : 56
Wallu:
Suffrages: 471.517
Nbre députés: 24
✓ AAR: 1
✓ SERVITEURS: 1
✓ BGG: 1
✓ NATANGUE: 0
✓ Bunt bi: 0
