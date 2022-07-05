Suite à la sortie des populations de Léona et ses environs qui ont fustigé les lenteurs des travaux du nouveau marché moderne et les contrats paraphés entre le maire Augustin Tine et le promoteur Abdoulaye Samb.

Le conseil municipal s’est montré ferme lundi pour apporter une réponse sur ce projet qui a fait couler beaucoup de salives ces derniers jours dans la capitale du rail. En effet, les collaborateurs du directeur de cabinet chargé des affaires politiques du président Macky Sall ont détaillé presque l’ensemble des points qui ont été soulevés par les manifestants. Selon eux, le marché a été délibéré depuis 2006 avec une superficie de 3ha 600 sur un coût de 5 milliards F CFA.