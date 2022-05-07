Cité Lamy Ashabul Yamine : Tél 33 951 24 04, Rond Point hôpital Régional, boulevard vers Keur Dago
Principale : Tél : 33 952 07 27, Marché central près du cinéma Agora
Yaye Mané : Tél : 78 58659 44, Cité ouvrière de Fandène près du terrain Rail
Mayata Ndiaye : Tél : 33 951 84 33 Hlm Thialy route de Mont-Rolland après Collège Saint Gabriel
Résidence : Tél : 33 951 11 70, Rond Point SDE Hlm route de Dakar
Khadim Rassoul : Tél : 33 954 28 57, Grand Standing en face la Cité Sofraco
