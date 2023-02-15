Ousmane Diop : « Je Suis le Patron Politique de BBY à Thiès Nord »

Thies actualites senegal
seyelatyr24110 commentaires sur Ousmane Diop : « Je Suis le Patron Politique de BBY à Thiès Nord »

Invité de l’Emission Cartes sur Tables, Ousmane Diop Pdt de Wallu Askan wi AWA revient sur la visite du Président à Thiès, L’investiture de Macky Sall en 2024, ses réalisations sociales à Thiès Nord qui font de lui un leader incontestable à Thiès Nord.

seyelatyr
DG Thiesinfo
http://thiesinfo.com

