Invité de l’Emission Cartes sur Tables, Ousmane Diop Pdt de Wallu Askan wi AWA revient sur la visite du Président à Thiès, L’investiture de Macky Sall en 2024, ses réalisations sociales à Thiès Nord qui font de lui un leader incontestable à Thiès Nord.
seyelatyrhttp://thiesinfo.com
DG Thiesinfo
10 thoughts on “Ousmane Diop : « Je Suis le Patron Politique de BBY à Thiès Nord »”
