Le ministre de la Santé et de l’action sociale, Dr Marie Khemesse Ngom Ndiaye est en deuil. Elle a perdu hier son mari Gabriel Birame Ndiaye. Décès survenu ce mardi 21 février à Dakar. La date et le lieu de l’enterrement seront communiqués ultérieurement peut-on lire dans un communiqué du ministère qu’elle dirige.
En cette douloureuse circonstance, Thies infos présente ses sincères condoléances au ministre de la Santé et à sa famille éplorée.
11 thoughts on “Nécrologie: Dr Marie Khémesse Ngom Ndiaye ministre de la santé endeuillée”
