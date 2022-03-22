« En application de la loi numéro 2014 – 17 du 02 avril 2014, j’ai décidé de déposer ma déclaration de patrimoine ce mardi 22 mars 2022 », a annoncé le successeur d’ Aliou Sall
Le nouveau maire de Guédiawaye avait été invité par le coordonnateur départemental du Forum Civil, Michel Mendy , à procéder à sa déclaration de patrimoine, rapporte La Tribune dans sa parution de ce mardi .
friends at work have been hoping about. The up to date info on the repository is beneficial and needed and is going to help me in our studies twice a week or more. It seems like this network acquired a lot of knowledge concerning the stuff I am interested in and the other hyper links and types of info definitely show it. Typically i’m not on the web during the day however when I have some time i’m more often than not scouring for this sort of information or others similarly having to do with it. If someone gets a chance, check out at my site. sell my house fast near me in South Fulton, Union City Georgia 30291