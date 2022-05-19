Le chef de l’Etat, Macky Sall, vient d’arriver au Grand-Théâtre national, où il va présider la cérémonie officielle d’ouverture de la 14e édition de la Biennale de l’art africain contemporain (Dak’art).
Initialement prévue en 2020, cette édition du Dak’art (19 mai-21 juin) avait été reportée raison notamment de la crise sanitaire liée à la pandémie de la Covid-19. Le corps diplomatique accrédité à Dakar est fortement représenté à cette cérémonie officielle, de même que des représentants d’institutions internationales accréditées à Dakar. L’humoriste canadien d’origine sénégalaise Boucar Diouf a été choisi pour animer cet évènement, l’Orchestra Baobab de Dakar étant chargé du volet musical de la manifestation.
Le thème « Ĩ Ndaffa# » (ou Forger/Out of the fire) choisi pour l’édition 2020 a été maintenu malgré le report de l’évènement et bonifié d’un dièse (#). Le Dak’art est devenu une biennale en 1996 et depuis lors ces thèmes ont été déclinés en français notamment « L’Heure rouge » (2018), « La Cité dans le jour bleu » (2016) ou encore « Création contemporaine et dynamiques sociales » (2012).
Igfm
