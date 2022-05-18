Une personne gravement brûlée dans l’incendie survenu, mardi, dans la commune de Doumga-Lao (Podor, nord), a rendu l’âme, portant à 4 le nombre de décès, a appris l’APS auprès de Mamadou Demba Bâ, élu local. La victime est un jeune berger de quinze ans ’’surpris par le feu et gravement brûlé hier (mardi)’’, a indiqué M. Bâ par téléphone, ajoutant qu’il est décédé ’’quelques heures après avoir été admis aux urgences’’. Ce décès porte à quatre le nombre de personnes ayant péri dans le feu de brousse qui s’est déclaré ce mardi à 15 heures dans le hameau de Bogouré, près de Yaré-Lao, au sud de la commune de Doumga-Lao. Le drame a plongé ’’la localité dans la tristesse’’, a dit Mamadou Demba Bâ. Selon M. Bâ, une personne brûlée dans cet incendie était ce mercredi matin encore aux soins intensifs avec l’équipe médicale qui s’affaire pour son évacuation à Dakar.
APS
Le revenu supplémentaire est disponible pour tous ceux qui utilisent ce robot. https://Diobe.187sued.de/gotodate/link
I’m so glad having stumbled across your web site, it’s really everything I have been dreaming for. The information on this web site is very appreciated and will help my family and friends while I am at work. It seems like everyone has a lot of knowledge concerning the stuff I am interested in and the other links and information like wise show it. I’m not typically on the internet during the week however when I get a chance i’m always avidly hunting for this type of information or stuff similarly related to it. I have a few of my relatives that have also acquired an interest in this because of all that I have gathered about it and they are for sure to be visiting this blog because it is such an work changing score. I am also facsinated in government issues and how to deal with the constant twists and turns in elections. When someone gets a chance, check out at my site: Headshot Photographer Seattle
Vous n’avez pas de compétences financières? Laissez Robot gagner de l’argent pour vous. https://Diobe.187sued.de/gotodate/link