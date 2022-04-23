Le nouveau maire de la ville de Guédiawaye, Ahmed Aidara a officiellement déclaré sa candidature aux élections législatives prévues le 31 juillet prochain.
Il a fait l’annonce hier lors d’un point de presse qu’il a organisé pour officialisé sa candidature.
« Dans le cadre des élections législatives prochaines, je viens en ma qualité de président du Mouvement Guédiawaye La Bokk, membre à part entière de la coalition Yewwi Askan Wi, déposer ma candidature à la candidature départementale », lit – on sur sa page Facebook.
