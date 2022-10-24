Face aux menaces terroristes, aux coups d’État répétés et dans le contexte de la guerre en Ukraine, le Forum International de Dakar sur la paix et la sécurité en Afrique qui s’ouvre lundi 24 octobre, a pour thème : « L’Afrique à l’épreuve des chocs exogènes : défis de stabilité et de souveraineté ».

Le Forum de Dakar qui s’ouvre ce lundi est un rendez-vous d’échanges et de réflexion entre chefs d’État et de gouvernement, représentants d’institutions, ONG, chercheurs et secteur privé. Cette huitième édition met à l’honneur l’Afrique lusophone avec notamment la participation du président angolais Joao Lourenço et de son homologue cap-verdien José Maria Neves.



La France, principal partenaire de l’événement avec le Japon, est représentée par la secrétaire d’État chargée du Développement et de la Francophonie, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou. Parmi les ministres des Affaires étrangères annoncés, figurent ceux du Mali, de la Guinée ou encore de Turquie.



La question centrale est donc celle de la souveraineté. « L’Afrique ne veut pas être le foyer d’une nouvelle guerre froide », souligne la ministre sénégalaise des Affaires étrangères en citant le président Macky Sall, également président en exercice de l’Union africaine. Selon Aïssata Tall Sall, « le moment semble décisif pour l’Afrique […] pour se défaire de son statut de théâtre d’expérimentation d’idéologies et de postures ».



En bonne place parmi les sujets abordés se trouvent la réforme du secteur de la sécurité ainsi que la coopération militaire entre l’Afrique et ses partenaires. « Pourquoi aller toujours chercher des solutions à l’extérieur ? », interrogeait Abdel-Fatau Musah, commissaire paix et sécurité de la Cédéao lors d’une rencontre en amont du forum, tout en pointant le problème crucial des ressources pour renforcer les capacités africaines.

