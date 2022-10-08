<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>*Gamou Tivaouane : Des Commer\u00e7ant d\u00e9guerpis par la Police accusent le Maire Diop Sy<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/u4_jiWHNmfQ","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","responsive":true,"className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-block-embed-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/u4_jiWHNmfQ\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->
Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the great work!