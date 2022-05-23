Docteur en histoire, professeur à Sciences Po et décoré de la Légion d’honneur (janvier 2022), Pap Ndiaye est né le 25 octobre 1965 de père sénégalais et de mère française. Frère de la Prix Goncourt Marie Ndiaye (« Trois femmes puissantes », en 2009), il est quant à lui spécialiste de l’histoire sociale des États-Unis et des minorités. Diplômé de l’université de Virginie, il a enseigné aux États-Unis dans les années 1990.En France, ses travaux portent sur l’histoire et la sociologie des populations noires. Il s’est d’ailleurs fait connaître du grand public en publiant en 2008 « La Condition noire, essai sur une minorité française », son ouvrage de référence.

En 2004, il co-fonde le Capdiv (Cercle d’Action pour la Promotion de la diversité) puis intègre comme vice-président du conseil scientifique, le Conseil représentatif des associations noires de France (Cran).Du 26 mars au 21 juillet 2019, il est conseiller scientifique de l’exposition » Le modèle noir de Géricault à Matisse » au musée d’Orsay.Le 11 février 2021, Emmanuel Macron le nomme directeur l’Établissement public du Palais de la Porte Dorée (qui héberge le Musée national français de l’histoire de l’immigration).Pap Ndiaye a également participé au livre « Le Racisme en images : déconstruire ensemble » de l’historien Pascal Blanchard, paru en octobre 2021.Aujourd’hui Ministre de l’Education nationale dans le nouveau gouvernement français dirigé par Elisabeth Borne, nouvelle Première Ministre, Pap Ndiaye est le successeur de Jean-Michel Blanquer. Il poursuit ses recherches pour une publication relative à une histoire mondiale des droits civiques au 20e siècle, en envisageant cette question dans une perspective transnationale.