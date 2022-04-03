Le Ministère de l’ Emploi et de la Formation Professionnelle a clôturé l’atelier de validation des référentiels dans le cadre de l’internalisation de l’entreprenariat dans les programmes de formation professionnelle et technique, ce samedi 02avril 2022, à Thiès, en présence des autorités académiques de la région et l’ensemble des services concernés. Avec l’ère du numérique, les émissaires du ministre Dame Diop ont adopté la phase d’actualisation de 12 programmes . En plus, cet atelier visait à internaliser l’entreprenariat et le numérique dans les modules de formation professionnelle et technique. Le directeur de la formation professionnelle et technique, Abdou Fall et son collègue Cheikh Ahmadou Abdoul Gueye conseiller technique du ministre ont présidé la cérémonie de clôture de cette activité de la Direction de la Formation Professionnelle et Technique.
