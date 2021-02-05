6 Best Forex Brokers in Senegal

Overview

When searching for the best forex broker, there are a lot of things that Senegal traders must consider. When evaluating brokers, especially those who cater for Senegal traders, it is imperative to ensure that to only use well-regulated brokers due to the number of scams out there.

For some of the best forex brokers, traders can view the list below.

XM

Established in 2009, XM is a reputable and well-regulated Market Maker broker based in several jurisdictions. XM offers Senegal traders with competitive trading and non-trading fees, low spreads, high leverage, a variety of account types and trading platforms, and more.

Open a FREE Trading Account

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Strict regulation US Clients not accepted Negative balance protection Fixed spreads not offered Award-winning broker

Oinvest

Established in 2019, Oinvest is a Seychelles-based Market Maker broker facilitating the trade in more than 350 financial instruments. With Oinvest, traders can expect a range of trading and educational tools, powerful trading platforms, competitive spreads, and more.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Regulated US clients not accepted MetaTrader 4 offered MetaTrader 5 not offered Range of educational resources offered Spreads are not the tightest

IQ Option

IQ Option is a Cyprus-based Market Maker broker which is well-regulated by CySEC in offering traders from around the world with comprehensive trading solutions. Senegal traders can expect tight and variable spreads, a variety of financial instruments, and a superior trading environment.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS ICF member US clients not allowed Variety of trading instruments Restricted leverage for retail traders Advanced trading tools Fixed spread accounts not offered

OctaFX

As a well-regulated and reputable broker, OctaFX offers Senegal traders with a variety of flexible account types, powerful trading platforms through which trades can be executed, a variety of Forex and CFD instruments, and prompt customer support.

OctaFX aims to minimize the cost of trading by ensuring that 97.5% of orders are executed with minimal slippage through its STP and ECN models. With this, Senegal traders can expect to add a competitive edge to their trading.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Commission-free trading accounts US Clients not accepted Fixed spread accounts offered Negative balance protection offered

FXCM

Established in 1999, FXCM is a well-regulated UK-based STP broker which offers traders with multiple powerful trading platforms, ample social trading opportunities, advanced charting, daily analysis, and competitive trading conditions.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Well-regulated US, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, and other countries not accepted Social trading offered Limited tradable financial instruments Charting and daily analysis Spreads are not the tightest

FP Markets

FP markets was founded in 2005 and is a reputable and well-regulated ECN, STP, and DMA broker offering traders from around the world comprehensive trading solutions and services.

With FP Markets, Senegal traders can expect tight and variable spreads, low commission charges on trades, the use of powerful trading platforms, fast execution speeds, prompt and dedicated customer support, multiple deposit/withdrawal methods, and more.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Award-winning broker US Clients not accepted Strict regulation Restricted leverage for EU clients Commission-free trading offered

Open a FREE Trading Account