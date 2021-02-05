6 Best Forex Brokers in Senegal

Forex Brokers
Overview

When searching for the best forex broker, there are a lot of things that Senegal traders must consider. When evaluating brokers, especially those who cater for Senegal traders, it is imperative to ensure that to only use well-regulated brokers due to the number of scams out there.

For some of the best forex brokers, traders can view the list below.

XM

Established in 2009, XM is a reputable and well-regulated Market Maker broker based in several jurisdictions. XM offers Senegal traders with competitive trading and non-trading fees, low spreads, high leverage, a variety of account types and trading platforms, and more.

Pros and Cons

PROSCONS
Strict regulationUS Clients not accepted
Negative balance protectionFixed spreads not offered
Award-winning broker 

Oinvest

Established in 2019, Oinvest is a Seychelles-based Market Maker broker facilitating the trade in more than 350 financial instruments. With Oinvest, traders can expect a range of trading and educational tools, powerful trading platforms, competitive spreads, and more.

Pros and Cons

PROSCONS
RegulatedUS clients not accepted
MetaTrader 4 offeredMetaTrader 5 not offered
Range of educational resources offeredSpreads are not the tightest

IQ Option

IQ Option is a Cyprus-based Market Maker broker which is well-regulated by CySEC in offering traders from around the world with comprehensive trading solutions. Senegal traders can expect tight and variable spreads, a variety of financial instruments, and a superior trading environment.

Pros and Cons

PROSCONS
ICF memberUS clients not allowed
Variety of trading instrumentsRestricted leverage for retail traders
Advanced trading toolsFixed spread accounts not offered

OctaFX

As a well-regulated and reputable broker, OctaFX offers Senegal traders with a variety of flexible account types, powerful trading platforms through which trades can be executed, a variety of Forex and CFD instruments, and prompt customer support.

OctaFX aims to minimize the cost of trading by ensuring that 97.5% of orders are executed with minimal slippage through its STP and ECN models. With this, Senegal traders can expect to add a competitive edge to their trading.

Pros and Cons

PROSCONS
Commission-free trading accountsUS Clients not accepted
Fixed spread accounts offered 
Negative balance protection offered 

FXCM

Established in 1999, FXCM is a well-regulated UK-based STP broker which offers traders with multiple powerful trading platforms, ample social trading opportunities, advanced charting, daily analysis, and competitive trading conditions.

Pros and Cons

PROSCONS
Well-regulatedUS, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, and other countries not accepted
Social trading offeredLimited tradable financial instruments
Charting and daily analysisSpreads are not the tightest

FP Markets

FP markets was founded in 2005 and is a reputable and well-regulated ECN, STP, and DMA broker offering traders from around the world comprehensive trading solutions and services.

With FP Markets, Senegal traders can expect tight and variable spreads, low commission charges on trades, the use of powerful trading platforms, fast execution speeds, prompt and dedicated customer support, multiple deposit/withdrawal methods, and more.

Pros and Cons

PROSCONS
Award-winning brokerUS Clients not accepted
Strict regulationRestricted leverage for EU clients
Commission-free trading offered 

