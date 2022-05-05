L’opération « Bouclage » des réseaux et couloirs de la criminalité transnationale organisée lancée par les Douanes sénégalaises s’intensifie sur l’ensemble du territoire douanier et particulièrement au niveau des frontières. Ainsi, souligne un communiqué du Bureau des relations publiques des Douanes, des Médicaments d’une contrevaleur de 139 millions CFA mis hors circuit par la Brigade maritime des Douanes de Mbour.
Cette saisie a été réalisée le samedi 30 avril à 6 h à Mbour. Suite à une patrouille maritime et terrestre, les agents ont discrètement surveillé une tentative de débarquement frauduleux de colis suspects et ont procédé à une filature du transport desdits colis qui les a conduit jusqu’à une maison située au quartier Mbour sérère .
Une opération qui a permis de noter la présence de 35 cartons de médicaments dont :
8 cartons d’aphrodisiaques, 8 cartons d’antibiotiques et des milliers de comprimés de paracétamol. Soit en tout 310 000 comprimés évalués à 139 280 000 francs CFA par Docteur Birahim DIA, membre du Syndicat des pharmaciens du Sénégal. En plus de cela, des produits prohibés d’une valeur de 127 600 000 de francs CFA ont été saisis à Keur-Ayip. C’est vers 06 h du matin, note le communiqué, que les agents sont parvenus à découvrir la cachette de fortune dans laquelle, 4 colis contenant du chanvre indien d’un poids total de 280 kg et d’un lot de faux médicaments ont été dissimulés. La contrevaleur totale du chanvre indien saisi est estimée à 33 600 000 francs CFA. L’évaluation du reste de la cargaison réalisée par des pharmaciens agréés officiant à Keur-Ayip révèle qu’il s’agit de divers types de médicaments d’une contrevaleur estimée à 94 064 500 francs CFA.
