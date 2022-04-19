Les adversaires des Lions du Sénégal pour les éliminatoires de la Can-2023, qui est prévue en Côte d’Ivoire, sont connus. Sadio Mané et sa bande sont logés dans la poule L, avec le Bénin, le Mozambique et le Rwanda. Champions d’Afrique en titre et qualifiés pour le Mondial Qatar-2022, les Lions partent favoris de leur groupe. Les éliminatoires de cette Can 2023 démarrent au mois de juin 2022.