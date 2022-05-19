Dans cet entretien accordé à Thiès Info, Dr Ibrahima Doucouré Chef de service cardiologie de l’hôpital Elhadji Ahmadou Sakhir Ndiéguène est revenu sur les facteurs de l’hypertension artérielle et ses complications qui constituent le premier motif de consultation chez les patients.
Ainsi, il a exhorté les patients au respect de leur traitement pour éviter certaines pathologies qui sont liées à ce phénomène récurrent.
