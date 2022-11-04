Culture à Thiès :la chanteuse Marie Ngoné ndione fait la promotion de la culture sérère à travers le rônier

culture marie ngone ndione son s - <strong>Culture à Thiès :</strong>la chanteuse Marie Ngoné ndione fait la promotion de la culture sérère à travers le rônier

Pour soutenir le crédit mutuel de la commune de fandène la chanteuse Marie Ngoné ndione prévoit un spectacle ce samedi mais aussi pour faire la promotion du rônier qui selon elle est une source de revenu pour la population Fandenoise. Un arbre qui est lié directement à la culture sérère et qui de nos jours est laisser en rade car autre fois utilisé pour la construction de maisons, de meubles entre autres. Ce spectacle est aussi prévu pour une collecte de fond pour la mutuel de santé pour permettre aux habitants de fandène de pouvoir se soigner en cas de besoin.

Venu assister au point de presse, le coordinateur des jeunes de la paroisse de saint marcel de fandène Emile canique Ndione salue l’initiative de la chanteuse sérère et appui ses propos concernant la disparition du rônier qui a impacté sur la source de revenu des habitants de la commune de fandène. Selon lui il ne suffit juste pas d’exploiter cet arbre mais de favoriser son reboisement. Ainsi il lance un appel aux populations de fandène de faire la promotion du rônier pour pouvoir assurer l’avenir de leurs enfants.

