Pour soutenir le crédit mutuel de la commune de fandène la chanteuse Marie Ngoné ndione prévoit un spectacle ce samedi mais aussi pour faire la promotion du rônier qui selon elle est une source de revenu pour la population Fandenoise. Un arbre qui est lié directement à la culture sérère et qui de nos jours est laisser en rade car autre fois utilisé pour la construction de maisons, de meubles entre autres. Ce spectacle est aussi prévu pour une collecte de fond pour la mutuel de santé pour permettre aux habitants de fandène de pouvoir se soigner en cas de besoin.
Venu assister au point de presse, le coordinateur des jeunes de la paroisse de saint marcel de fandène Emile canique Ndione salue l’initiative de la chanteuse sérère et appui ses propos concernant la disparition du rônier qui a impacté sur la source de revenu des habitants de la commune de fandène. Selon lui il ne suffit juste pas d’exploiter cet arbre mais de favoriser son reboisement. Ainsi il lance un appel aux populations de fandène de faire la promotion du rônier pour pouvoir assurer l’avenir de leurs enfants.
10 thoughts on “Culture à Thiès :la chanteuse Marie Ngoné ndione fait la promotion de la culture sérère à travers le rônier”
I like everything in here and I visit this site every day.
[url=https://55girl.com/%d7%a0%d7%a2%d7%a8%d7%95%d7%aa-%d7%9c%d7%99%d7%95%d7%95%d7%99-%d7%91%d7%97%d7%99%d7%a4%d7%94/]נערות ליווי בחיפה[/url]
Interesting topic and nicely said. I completely agree with every words.
Here is a site which I like a lot too:
נערות ליווי בצפון
Interesting topic and nicely said. I completely agree with every words.
Here is a site which I like a lot too:
[url=https://allstarescort.com/%d7%a0%d7%a2%d7%a8%d7%95%d7%aa-%d7%9c%d7%99%d7%95%d7%95%d7%99-%d7%91%d7%aa%d7%9c-%d7%90%d7%91%d7%99%d7%91-%d7%95%d7%94%d7%9e%d7%a8%d7%9b%d7%96/%d7%a0%d7%a2%d7%a8%d7%95%d7%aa-%d7%9c%d7%99%d7%95%d7%95%d7%99-%d7%91%d7%91%d7%aa-%d7%99%d7%9d/]נערות ליווי בבת ים[/url]
Interesting topic and nicely said. I completely agree with every words.
Here is a site which I like a lot too:
נערות ליווי בהרצליה
Good reviews here and I want to leave also a comment because it is very nice writing and it shoud be mentioned!
דירות דיסקרטיות בחיפה
Any corona virus is scary when I am spending time in this site and time passes by so fast here.
I like this one too:
[url=https://www.babeescort.co.il/%d7%a0%d7%a2%d7%a8%d7%95%d7%aa-%d7%9c%d7%99%d7%95%d7%95%d7%99-%d7%91%d7%a8%d7%9e%d7%9c%d7%94/]נערות ליווי ברמלה[/url]
I was looking for this writing for a long time and thanks god by accident I found it. Thanks you.
I like this one too:
נערות ליווי
I like this idea and support it. It is not the first time I read it.
Here is also interesting site:
[url=https://banot-hamot.co.il/]נערות ליווי[/url]
I like this idea and support it. It is not the first time I read it.
Here is also interesting site:
דירות דיסקרטיות בהרצליה
I like the idea and actually it makes a lot of sence. I totally support you.
Here is also interesting site:
[url=https://banot-hamot.co.il/%d7%a0%d7%a2%d7%a8%d7%95%d7%aa-%d7%9c%d7%99%d7%95%d7%95%d7%99-%d7%91%d7%92%d7%91%d7%a2%d7%aa%d7%99%d7%99%d7%9d/]נערות ליווי בגבעתיים[/url]