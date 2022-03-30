Ils l’ont encore fait! Les lions du Sénégal ont encore battu à plate couture les pharaons d’Egypte lors du match comptant pour les éliminatoires du mondial Quatar 2022, le duel s’est joué au stade Me Abdoulaye wade de Diamniadio. Sadio Mané et cie ont décroché leur ticket pour la coupe du monde qui se tiendra en Novembre 2022 au Quatar, le Sénégal se qualifie ainsi en coupe du monde pour la 3iéme fois.
Le stade du Sénégal a vibré hier sous les cris de joie et la détermination des supporters sénégalais qui ont assuré une ambiance digne de ce nom pour galvaniser nos lions.
Rien qu’à la 3iéme minute Boulaye Dia ouvre le score, plongeant le stade dans un atmosphère incroyable. Le match a été long car le temps réglementaire épuisé sans but des deux côtés, s’en suivi alors les prolongations là encore rien le score n’a pas bougé. Puis arriva la fatidique série de tirs au but telle nous l’avions vécue lors de la finale de coupe d’Afrique des nations toujours face à cette équipe Égyptienne.
Et là, aprés 2 tirs ratés par l’équipe adverse et 1 marqué, le Sénégal marque ses tirs et en touche finale Sadio Mané nous a délivré sur son tir qui atterit direct dans les filets du gardien Égyptien.
Aprés 2002 et 2018, en 2022 direction Quatar pour écrire notre histoire dans le football mondial.
