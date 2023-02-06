Complexe Cheikh Ahmadoul Khadim (CCAK) : Touba inaugure son joyau

Le Complexe Cheikh Ahmadoul Khadim a officiellement démarré ses enseignements. En effet, le Khalife Général des Mourides, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké a procédé, ce lundi, au démarrage officiel des enseignements qui marque aussi l’ouverture de l’institution. Une cérémonie qui s’est déroulée en présence du chef de l’Etat et de certains membres du gouvernement.

Institution d’éducation et de formation, le complexe Cheikh Ahmadoul khadim de Touba a coûté prés de 37 milliards de Franc Cfa constitués majoritairement de la contribution des disciples mourides.

Ce complexe est né de la vision éducative et des principes religieux de Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba, en effet le fondateur de la ville sainte dans son poème intitulé Matlaboul Fawzayni disait: « Ô seigneur fais de la demeure un lieu propice à la quête du savoir, à la méditation et à la compréhension. Fais de Touba un foyer d’orientation, de droiture et d’enseignement ».

C’est sur cette base que le khalife général Al Mountakha a placé en tête de ses priorités la consolidation de la place de l’enseignement à Touba. Le complexe est implanté sur une superficie de 30ha et comprend des bâtiments administratifs, des infrastructures pédagogiques et sociales, une mosquée, un complexe sportif, un planétarium…entre autres.

Les composantes du complexe seront réalisées en deux phases : une phase initiale qui portera sur les premières facultés et unités de formation jugées prioritaires, puis la phase d’extension qui sera consacrée à l’introduction d’autres domaines scientifiques et technologiques, il pourra à terme accueillir 10.000 apprenants.

Partager : Tweet



WhatsApp

