DAKAR, Dimanche 02 Octobre 2022 – La Plateforme d’Action pour la Sauvegarde de la République (PARÉ) s’est réunie sous la présidence de son Coordonnateur national M. Yankhoba DIATARA afin d’apprécier la situation politique nationale et internationale.
Tenant compte de la commémoration des 20 ans du naufrage du bateau Le Joola, et une forte recrudescence des accidents sur la route et en pirogue entrainant plusieurs victimes, la Plateforme d’Action pour la Sauvegarde de la République (PARÉ) s’incline encore pieusement devant la mémoire des personnes disparues et invite encore les sénégalais à l’introspection et à la responsabilité afin que pareils drames ne se reproduisent. Nous invitons les autorités en charge des Transports à plus de rigueur dans le traitement des accidents, un meilleur contrôle technique des véhicules et une meilleure gestion des infrastructures routières. Aux transporteurs, nous appelons à plus de vigilance et de responsabilité.
La Plateforme félicite le Chef de l’Etat pour sa décision de relance du dialogue national, notamment dans son volet politique, en instruisant le Ministre de la Justice à finaliser un projet d’amnistie pour que les personnes qui ont perdu leur droit de vote puissent le recouvrer.
C’est un acte fort qui prouve que le Président Macky SALL est un homme qui privilégie l’acte à la parole mais qui ne manque jamais de s’adresser aux compatriotes au moment opportun et prendre les décisions qu’exigent les moments historiques de la Nation.
Il est toujours loin des spéculations et des hypothèses hasardeuses que lui prêtent des pseudo-candidats à l’élection présidentielle, trop pressés et en mal d’inspiration pour convaincre les sénégalais.
Dans un contexte international extrêmement tendu sur le plan économique et sécuritaire, le Président de la République a instruit le nouveau gouvernement de mettre en place immédiatement un dispositif efficace pour réduire le coût de la vie et renforcer le pouvoir d’achat des sénégalais.
Tous les acteurs économiques sont appelés, chacun en ce qui le concerne, à entreprendre des initiatives hardies allant dans ce sens.
Le gouvernement pour sa part devra créer les conditions de la relance des activités économiques et du renforcement du tissu industriel et de sa compétitivité.
Tous les acteurs engagés dans ce combat peuvent compter sur l’équipe du Premier Ministre Amadou Bâ à qui la Plateforme PARÉ assure de son soutien indéfectible.
Le lancement des concertations avec les acteurs économiques et sociaux, la reprise de la question du loyer, l’ouverture des zones économiques spéciales et des agropoles, la relance du tissu industriel, la réforme de la commande publique, l’augmentation des salaires des fonctionnaires, le renforcement du contrôle des prix avec le recrutements d’au moins 1000 jeunes, la reprise des tournées économiques et des conseils des ministres décentralisés, etc., sont autant de mesures qui doivent donner espoir à la population et les rassurer de la volonté et la détermination que ce nouveau gouvernement a définitivement engagé le combat pour prendre en charge les préoccupations des populations.
Pour finir, la Plateforme d’Action pour la Sauvegarde de la République (PARÉ) lance encore un appel à l’unité envers toutes les filles et tous les fils du Sénégal, car c’est seulement dans l’unité et la solidarité qu’une Nation peut faire face aux adversités que sont l’insécurité, l’instabilité institutionnelle et les défis du développement économique et social.
#Vive_La_Démocratie
