Après le record de 254 milliards de dollars enregistré en 2021, les échanges commerciaux entre l’empire du Milieu et le continent maintiennent une croissance à deux chiffres. Mais les perturbations des chaînes logistiques liées à la politique « zéro Covid » de Pékin pourraient freiner cet élan.

Dans le cadre de la compétition qui se joue entre les principales puissances économiques de la planète, la Chine continue à devancer largement ses principaux concurrents en Afrique sur le terrain économique. Les échanges commerciaux entre le géant asiatique et le continent ont atteint 64,8 milliards de dollars au premier trimestre 2022, en hausse de 23% pour par rapport à la même période de 2021, selon les données de l’administration générale des douanes chinoises.

Cette croissance a été essentiellement tirée par l’augmentation des importations des matières premières en provenance de l’Afrique, a-t-on ajouté de même source. Entre le 1er janvier et le 31 mars 2022, les importations chinoises en provenance d’Afrique ont augmenté de 29,3 %, pour s’établir à 29,7 milliards de dollars. Durant la même période, les exportations de l’empire du Milieu vers le continent africain se sont, quant à elles, chiffrées à 35,16 milliards de dollars, ce qui représente une hausse de 18,2% sur un an.

Selon l’administration générale des douanes chinoises, cette embellie risque cependant de pâtir provisoirement des perturbations des chaînes d’approvisionnement liées à la politique « zéro Covid » de Pékin, qui s’est notamment traduite par la fermeture des ports chinois et le verrouillage total de la province de Shanghai. La récente fermeture du port sud-africain de Durban, par lequel transite près de 20% des échanges commerciaux entre l’Afrique et la Chine, en raison des sévères inondations qui ont frappé l’Afrique du Sud pourrait également avoir un impact négatif sur le commerce sino-africain au second trimestre de l’année en cours.

Dans un tweet publié récemment, la mission de la Chine auprès de l’Union africaine (UA) s’est félicitée du fait que « même dans le contexte de la pandémie de la Covid-19, le commerce sino-africain a résisté (…), et a dépassé, sur le seul premier trimestre 2022, la valeur totale des échanges entre les Etats-Unis et l’Afrique sur l’ensemble de l’année 2021 ». D’après une note de recherche publiée le 18 mai dernier par le think tank américain Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, les échanges commerciaux entre les Etats-Unis et l’Afrique ont diminué à partir de 2009, passant d’un pic de 142 milliards de dollars en 2008 à seulement 64 milliards de dollars en 2021.

Ecofin