En remportant le premier prix du Concours international de récitation du Saint Coran, édition 2022, à Dubaï (Emirats Arabes Unis), Sokhna Ndatté Cissé fait briller le Sénégal sur le toit du monde.
Aprés avoir reçu un accueil triomphal à l’aéroport Blaise Diagne à son arrivée, les honneurs continuent toujours ainsi le ministre de l’Éducation nationale lui a remis une récompense ce jeudi.
«Cheikh Oumar Anne a offert à Sokhna Ndaté Cissé 3.000.000 FCFA et un ordinateur portable, 1.000.000 et un ordinateur à son maître, un lot du saint Coran, 5 tonnes de riz,300 litres d’huile 200 kg de sucre à son école», renseigne le ministère de l’Éducation nationale.
La remise s’est déroulée lors d’une cérémonie de « Sargal » de la lauréate de l’édition 2022 qui s’est déroulée à Diamniadio en présence de sa maman, de son maître coranique, des membres de la fédération des écoles coraniques, etc.
Le Ministre de l’Éducation nationale a remercié les acteurs des Daara et l’ensemble des services du ministère de l’Éducation qui soutiennent l’enseignement arabo-islamique.
