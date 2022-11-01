Les artistes de Thiés et la municipalité semblent avoir trouvé une issue heureuse concernant l’agenda culturel de la capitale du rail.
En effet, il y’a quelques jours le maire Dr Babacar Diop et ses équipes avait convié les artistes pour leur proposer un agenda culturel lequel avait refusé ces artistes qui dénonçaient le fait de ne pas avoir été concerté alors qu’ils sont les principaux acteurs; non contents ils avaient alors déchiré l’agenda proposé par le maire.
Mais comme tout problème se règle autour d’une table, les deux parties sur invitation du maire se sont réunies pour discuter, une démarche que le président de Thiés 2AT ( qui regroupe l’ensemble des associations culturelles de Thiés) Babacar Dioss, a salué avant de faire savoir que les discussions se poursuivent et avancent à grands pas vers une solution heureuse pour tous.
Un climat détendu règne désormais entre la mairie et les artistes qui travaillent de concert pour préparer les grands événements culturels à venir dans la capitale du rail.
6 thoughts on “Agenda culturel de Thiés: Le maire et les artistes accordent leurs violons”
