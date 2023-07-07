Article n°718

Menu

Samedi 8 Juillet 2023
Samedi 8 Juillet 2023

 Moussanté : Tél : 33 951 85 92, Marché Moussanté face Total
 Parcelloise :  Tél : 33 954 12 81, Parcelles Unité 01 face terrain Dioung Cité Lamy
Rond Point Nguinth : Tél : 33 951 24 04, Route de Saint-Louis face stationTotal
Cheikh Ahmet Tidiane Chérif : Tél : 33 954 22 34, Silmang route de Tassette près poste de santé
Mame Maram Diakhaté Seck : Tél : 33 951 27 00, Rond Point Normandie à Grand Thies

Vidéo à la Une
Birame Soulèye Diop Retire ses Propos Controversés sur le Président Macky Sall
Publié par SEYELATYR le 05/07/2023 à 12:38 | 0 Commentaire
PHOTO DU JOUR
Relance du Chemin de Fer à Thiès

Actualité en audio, Revue de Presse

Contribution: Abdoulaye Diéye, l’homme qui a redoré le blason de l’AIBD (par Faly Wilane)

21/06/2023
Contribution: Abdoulaye Diéye, l’homme qui a redoré le blason de l’AIBD (par Faly Wilane)
Dans un article de presse paru aujourd’hui et mis à la Une du quotidien direct News qui a l’air d’être commandé, des gens tapis dans l’ombre et mal intentionnés cherchent à ternir l’image du...

Une Histoire de Vi@l dans Faits Divers du 14 06 2023

14/06/2023
Une Histoire de Vi@l dans Faits Divers du 14 06 2023

Revue de presse de l'actualité au Sénégal

23/05/2023
Revue de presse de l'actualité au Sénégal
La Politique Sénégalaise en Ébullition : Rumeurs de Troisième Mandat et Polémique autour du Parc de Filao 1. Le Double Souffle du Sénégal  Le Sénégal, cette étoile montante de l'Afrique, est...

Santé

Une sieste est bénéfique pour le cerveau selon des chercheurs

23/06/2023
Une sieste est bénéfique pour le cerveau selon des chercheurs
Selon des chercheurs de l'University College London, trouver régulièrement le temps de faire une petite sieste est bon pour le cerveau et permet de le garder plus gros plus longtemps. 'équipe a...

Les bienfaits du néré "nététou" pour la santé

21/06/2023
Les bienfaits du néré "nététou" pour la santé
En Afrique de l'Ouest, son nom varie en fonction des ethnies et des pays. Mais son utilisation à des fins aromatisants et sa rentabilité économique en font un arbre très prisé. Parkia biglobosa est...

Publi Reportage

Médina Fall Extension : Le magasin de stockage du commerçant Ngounda Diop cambriolé, 17 sacs d'oignon d'une valeur de 233.750 FCFA emportés par les malfrats

21/06/2023
Médina Fall Extension : Le magasin de stockage du commerçant Ngounda Diop cambriolé, 17 sacs d'oignon d'une valeur de 233.750 FCFA emportés par les malfrats
Les cambrioleurs ont repris du service dans la capitale du rail, précisément dans la commune de Thiès Nord, sur la route qui mène vers le lycée Médina fall. dans la nuit du vendredi 16 au samedi 17...

Habib Niang lance un vibrant appel à la paix à Thiès : la conscientisation comme pilier de stabilité national

03/06/2023
Habib Niang lance un vibrant appel à la paix à Thiès : la conscientisation comme pilier de stabilité national
Habib Niang, figure emblématique du Sénégal, a récemment lancé un appel passionné à la paix depuis la ville de Thiès. Cet appel insiste sur l'importance de la conscientisation des jeunes et des...

People

Portrait : Sokhna N. Diarra Diouf, l'étoile montante : du Sénégal à la Côte d’Ivoire passant par la France , les USA et le Canada, une fierté africaine

06/07/2023
Portrait : Sokhna N. Diarra Diouf, l'étoile montante : du Sénégal à la Côte d’Ivoire passant par la France , les USA et le Canada, une fierté africaine

L'intervention de Grand Serigne pour l'affaire Cadior Glace / Mairie de Thiès

16/06/2023
L'intervention de Grand Serigne pour l'affaire Cadior Glace / Mairie de Thiès

Manifestations au Sénégal :Le directeur de AIBD Abdoulaye Dieye salut la maturité des Thiessois

10/06/2023
Manifestations au Sénégal :Le directeur de AIBD Abdoulaye Dieye salut la maturité des Thiessois

Pèlerinage à la Mecque 2023: Formation des Pèlerins par Idrissa Gaye

08/06/2023
Pèlerinage à la Mecque 2023: Formation des Pèlerins par Idrissa Gaye

Tourisme

L'hôtel Riu Baobab : Un joyau du Sénégal

19/05/2023
L'hôtel Riu Baobab : Un joyau du Sénégal
Un touriste raconte son séjour à l'hôtel Riu Baobab. Découvrez l'hôtel Riu Baobab au Sénégal, un joyau de l'hospitalité offrant une expérience unique de détente, de gastronomie et d'aventure....
Cérémonies

Cérémonies

CRD Préparatoire Gamou de la Famille de Serigne Ousseynou Djité à Thiés

02/06/2023
CRD Préparatoire Gamou de la Famille de Serigne Ousseynou Djité à Thiés

Mariage de Ndièguène à Keur Mame Elhadj

15/05/2023
Mariage de Ndièguène à Keur Mame Elhadj

Gamou Thiès: Iran Ndao annonce sa Grande Nuit Religieuse

15/05/2023
Gamou Thiès: Iran Ndao annonce sa Grande Nuit Religieuse
Divertissement

Serie Keur Aladji Épisode 15

20/05/2023
Serie Keur Aladji Épisode 15
Cours d'anglais proposé par le Groupe Performics School Of Business And Technology
Belle Maison à Louer à Médina Fall Extension
Vente de Produits
Sport et Culture

Sport

Pétanque :Feu Tony Ndoye honoré ce dimanche

08/07/2023
Pétanque :Feu Tony Ndoye honoré ce dimanche

L’agent de Sadio Mané répond aux rumeurs liées à Al-Ahli

07/07/2023
L’agent de Sadio Mané répond aux rumeurs liées à Al-Ahli

Culture

Coran :Quiconque récite la sourate al-Waqi‘a chaque nuit, ne connaîtra jamais la nécessité, la pauvreté

12/06/2023
Coran :Quiconque récite la sourate al-Waqi‘a chaque nuit, ne connaîtra jamais la nécessité, la pauvreté

L'artiste plasticien sénégalais Ndoye Douts est décédé

09/06/2023
L'artiste plasticien sénégalais Ndoye Douts est décédé
